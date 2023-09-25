Mental health workshop sessions being held virtually for local caregivers

An educational workshop is being held online, designed exclusively for caregivers in the local community. Those interested are invited to delve into the essential realm of mental health literacy within the home environment. Those in attendance will hope to gain invaluable insights and practical tools to navigate the intricacies of mental well-being among family members.

This workshop aims to empower caregivers to recognize early signs, foster open dialogues, and provide crucial support. Through case scenarios, those in attendance will develop an understanding of various mental health challenges and learn effective strategies to create a nurturing and resilient home.

Sessions are on Tuesday, October 24th and 31st from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The cost to attend is $250.00 per person, with an early bird deal of $200 tickets if they are purchased before Monday, October 16th, 2023.

Those interested are asked to contact msue-ping@iamentalhealth.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray