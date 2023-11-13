Mini motorcycle driver charged, no plates or permit
Ontario Provincial Police in the Upper Ottawa Valley has laid a number of charges after a traffic stop in Laurentian Valley Township.
OPP explained that they were patrolling the local roadways on November 4th, 2023 when, around 4:10 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a modified mini motorcle that was travelling through Laurentian Valley Township.
Police say the vehicle was seen making a violation of the Highway Traffic Act on Road Lake Road. As a result, the driver, 27-year-old Travis Wagner from Laurentian Valley Township was charged with the following offences:
- Operation while prohibited
- Failure or refusal to comply with a demand
- Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
- Drive motor vehicle - no permit
- Drive motor vehicle - no plates
OPP says the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on December 11th, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
