Minor injuries, one displaced from Pembroke, Ont. apartment fire

The Pembroke Fire Department says they were dispatched to an automatic fire alarm on Mackay Street at approximately 6:50 a.m. on the morning of Monday, March 4th, 2024. The PFD responded with one truck and three firefighters, calling for more firefighters while on route.

PFD explained that on arrival, all occupants were out of the building. No smoke or flames were visible from the exterior of the building. Firefighters were then directed to a basement apartment. Upon entering the basement, black smoke was visible in the hallway. The apartment responsible for the smoke was identified quickly and the fire was brought under control. Pembroke Fire Department personnel, in full personal protective equipment, used a fire extinguisher from the responding truck to extinguish the fire. All damages were contained to the apartment unit.

One person had to be transported by Renfrew County Paramedics to the Pembroke Regional Hospital with minor injuries from the fire.

PDF says both the fire alarm system and the apartment smoke alarm were activated during the incident. The Pembroke Fire Department would like to remind all those who live in apartment buildings to evacuate when they hear the fire alarm.

Due to the quick response and extinguishment, no other building occupants were displaced. PFD says they have begun an investigation to attempt to determine the cause and origin of this fire.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

