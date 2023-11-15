Mischief under investigation, tombstone covered in paint at local cemetery
An investigation is underway into the damage done to a tombstone at a local cemetery in the Township of South Algonquin.
On November 6th, 2023, just before 8:00 p.m., members of the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they responded to a call for service involving the damage to a tombstone at the cemetery on Highway 127.
Police say the investigation showed that unknown culprits poured paint onto an existing tombstone.
Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
