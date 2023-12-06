Missing person found deceased in Central Frontenac, first-degree murder charge laid

Ontario Provincial Police say that a missing person in Central Frontenac Township has been located deceased after an extensive investigation. Police explain that the investigation began on November 16th, 2023 after the person in question, Kevin Camilleri was reported missing.

In a release from December 5th, 2023, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Frontenac Detachment Crime Unit say that with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), they located the body of the missing person.

It was announced earlier that Sebastian Johnston, a 29-year-old from Central Frontenac Township, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, section 231(1). The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on December 7th, 2023.

OPP says the investigation is still ongoing, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone who may have information that might assist the investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at Crime Stoppers.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray