Missing person investigation lead to first-degree murder charge
Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment members say they have arrested and charged an individual in connection with an extensive investigation into the disappearance of Kevin Camilleri.
OPP explained that the investigation began on November 16th, 2023, after Kevin Camilleri was reported missing. Police say he was last seen on November 9th, 2023, in the Sharbot Lake area.
As a result of the extensive investigation, Sebastian Johnston a 29-year-old from Central Frontenac Township, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
OPP says the accused remains in custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on December 7th, 2023. The investigation continues, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.
Anyone who has had contact with or has any information that might assist the investigation is asked to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at Crime Stoppers.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
