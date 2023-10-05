South Frontenac Township says members of the public are invited to the opening of Fire Station #8 in South Frontenac at 4490 Battersea Road on Saturday, October 21st at 3:00 p.m.

The new 7,600 square feet station is a fully equipped and modernized training facility for the service's 118 volunteer firefighters. The station has three drive-through truck bays and office space for meetings and Platoon Chief offices.

"We've been recognized for our volunteer firefighter training program, but up until now, space has been an issue," says Interim Fire Chief Alex Bennett. "With this fire station, we can train more firefighters in upgraded facilities and the additional space will be helpful for administration for our platoon chiefs."

Officials add that this new station is in a prime location to serve residents in the Township's east end. The design incorporated several energy-efficient features, including roof-mounted solar panels, LED lighting, an air-source heat pump, and an agreement with Hydro One for net metering to offset energy costs.

"Council has committed within the long-range plan to invest in and update our fire and emergency facilities," says Mayor Ron Vandewal. "This is the second new fire hall in South Frontenac in the past five years, enhancing our ability to respond to emergencies to keep our community safe."

Residents are reminded that Fire Prevention Week is from October 8th to 14th, 2023. Here are the events and activities happening this month:

- Tuesday, October 10th: Fire Station Open Houses, 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.

- #BePreparedSouthFrontenac Contest, September 28th to October 14th.

- Battersea Pumpkin Festival, October 14th: SFFR crews will be at the festival doing demonstrations with their fire station air castle.

- Opening of Fire Station #8: October 21st at 3:00 p.m., 4490 Battersea Road.

The #BePreparedSouthFrontenac Contest involves snapping a photo doing something to be prepared in case of fire or an emergency and posting it to social media using the hashtag #BePreparedSouthFrontenac and tag the fire department or submit it using this form to be eligible to win great prizes. See full contest details at southfrontenac.net.

For more information on fire prevention and safety, see southfrontenac.net/fire-prevention or contact fireadmin@southfrontenac.net or follow South Frontenac Fire & Rescue on Facebook at @SFFireandRescue.30

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray