Motorcycle driver sustains major injuries crashing with vehicle in Greater Napanee

Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a motorcycle and motor vehicle collision which occurred on September 22nd, 2023.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash around 11:00 a.m. in front of Napanee District Secondary School, after receiving a call about a motorcycle and motor vehicle collision on Belleville Road at Marilyn Avenue. OPP says the fire department, EMS and police attended the scene.

The lone driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with major injuries. Additionally, the lone driver of the motor vehicle was also transported to hospital with minor injuries. The OPP says they will be continuing with this ongoing investigation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray