Motorist facing 7 charges as OPP respond to driving complaints on local roads

A motorist is facing multiple charges, including Criminal Code (CC) impaired driving charges after members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently investigated multiple driving complaints.

OPP explained that on October 6th, 2023, at approximately 10:20 p.m. a possible impaired driver was reported to police in the Whitewater Region. Officers located the vehicle on Beachburg Road and conducted a traffic stop to determine the sobriety of the driver. In the process, police seized alcohol and cannabis, and as part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized. The driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of this incident 30-year-old Mitchell James Braddock of Oshawa, Ontario, was charged with the following CC, Cannabis Control Act (CCA) and Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA) offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Failure or refusal to comply with demand

- Driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available

- Driving a vehicle with cannabis in open packaging

- Care or control of vehicle with cannabis in open packaging

- Care of control of vehicle with cannabis readily available

- Driving a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

OPP says the accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on November 7th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

