MPP Steve Clark named chair of Standing Committee on Social Policy
Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP Steve Clark was elected Chair of the Standing Committee on Social Policy. The committees of the House are small working groups of MPPs. They meet to consider bills or other specific issues that the House has asked them to review.
The Standing Committee on Social Policy, in addition to any matter that may be referred by Order of the House, is empowered to study and report on all matters relating to the mandate, management, organization or operation of the Ministries and Offices which are assigned to it as well as the Agencies, Boards and Commissions reporting to such Ministries and Offices.
The ministries and offices are:
- Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services
- Ministry of Colleges and Universities
- Ministry of Education
- Ministry of Health
- Ministry of Intergovernmental Affairs
- Ministry of Long-Term Care
- Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
