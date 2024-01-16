Multi-cultural fair coming to St. Lawrence College Brockville campus

St. Lawrence College says their Brockville campus, will be holding a multi-cultural fair, as part of its Global Learning Opportunities Week (GLOW) on Thursday, February 1st, 2024, and is looking for participants from the Brockville community.

The school explains that the goal of this event is to promote cultural learning and celebration through interaction with people, food, art, artifacts, traditions and more. The multi-cultural fair will also promote local cuisine and vendors. Each cultural group will be provided with a table and chairs to set up a booth to share significant elements of the culture. Organizers say this can be through art, food, clothing, artifacts, or music.

SLC gives some important information for those interested:

1. Free to participate: There is no fee to participate in this event.

2. Setup Time is 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

3. Time of the event is 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

4. Location: SLC Brockville Campus

5. Food Items: Any food items provided must be prepared in a certified facility (e.g. local restaurants or pre-packaged foods)

6. Vendors: Vendors may sell non-food items at their booth



The College says they hope to connect and engage SLC students, staff, and faculty with local community members. Adding that they want to share their value of Belonging with the community. Please ensure the expression of interest form is submitted by Tuesday, January 22nd, 2024.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

