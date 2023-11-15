Multiple criminal charges laid following domestic dispute in South Algonquin Twp.
Police have charged one person criminally after responding to a report of a domestic dispute in the Township of South Algonquin.
On November 13th, 2023, shortly after 8:00 p.m., members of the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the Township of South Algonquin.
Officers arrived at the scene and began an investigation. There were no details released on any injuries that were sustained during the dispute. However, as a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old from South Algonquin Township was arrested and charged with the following criminal offences:
- Utter threat to damage property
- Criminal harassment
- Breach of probation conditions
OPP says the accused remains in custody. Police add that the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
