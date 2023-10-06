New Director, Administrator announced for Maple View construction project
At a recent meeting of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville Council on Thursday, September 21, 2023, a new administrator was announced for the Maple View Lodge. The Counties’ welcomed
Jennifer Powley in the position as Administrator of the lodge as well as Director of Maple View Landings.
With more than 30 years of experience as a senior manager in the healthcare sector and a decade and a half in long-term care, Ms. Powley is touted by the Council as an exceptional addition to the dedicated team at Maple View Lodge.
Additionally, Mike Dwyer joined the Counties as the Construction Project Administrator for Maple View Landings. Mr. Dwyer's role will aim to ensure coordination between the construction of the new G. Tackaberry and Family Home, integration with County operations, fundraising efforts, and repurposing of the existing Maple View Lodge and Landings site.
Council says the new Construction Project Administrator will bring with him vast municipal and local experience through his previous roles in senior municipal management.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
