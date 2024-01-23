New Fire Chief officially appointed in Rideau Lakes

The Township of Rideau Lakes says they are pleased to announce that Gene Richardson has been selected as Fire Chief and will begin on February 12th, 2024.

The Township says, that in his 30th year of fire service, Richardson comes to Rideau Lakes from the Township of Lanark Highlands, where he served for 4 years. Previously Richardson volunteered with Drummond North Elmsley Tay Valley Fire Department for 25 years at the B.B.D.&E. fire station in Perth. Over the years, he has held positions of firefighter, apparatus operator, Captain and Fire Chief.

As Fire Chief for the municipality of Lanark Highlands, Richardson took on the overall management and operations of the fire service for a geographic area of 1048 Sq. Kms, four fire stations and 66 volunteer firefighters. Richardson’s knowledge of fire suppression techniques and apparatus, fire sciences, fire safety principles, theories, techniques, methods, and practices has been acquired firsthand while attending fire calls and through his education at the Ontario Fire College. Matched with a series of qualifications from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), this knowledge prepared Richardson to deliver training programs to groups across Ontario.

Gene Richardson served as a Municipal Councillor in Tay Valley Township from 2018-2022, which provided Richardson with experience in budget and bylaw procedures, and an in-depth understanding of municipal government policy. Richardson is in a good position to serve the community of Rideau Lakes with insight into the municipal process as a resident, a Councillor, and a member of senior management within a municipality.

Mayor Arie Hoogenboom expressed that, "On behalf of the Township, we are pleased to welcome Gene Richardson as our new Fire Chief, and that we can continue to offer uninterrupted fire services to the residents of Rideau Lakes."

The Township says that continuous fire service was made possible by the work of Interim Fire Chief Mark McFalls, who was appointed on January 2nd, 2024. With over 15 years of experience, McFalls has worked with Rideau Lakes since 2019 in the positions of Deputy Fire Chief, Fire Consultant and Training Consultant. Previous experience with neighbouring municipalities includes Assistant Fire Chief, Assistant Lieutenant, Fire Prevention Officer and Firefighter.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray