New General Manager appointed at Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre

The Ottawa Valley Waste Management Board says they are pleased to announce the appointment of Laurie Benjamin as General Manager of the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre.

Laurie has been employed at the Centre since November 2001 and has held various positions including Equipment Operator, Administrative Assistant, Acting Senior Financial Officer and most recently Diversion and Environmental Compliance Supervisor. Officials explain that Laurie is replacing Sue McCrae who retired in December. The previous GM, Sue had been with the Centre since 2005.

During the Ottawa Valley Waste Management Board's November meeting, Laurie was recognized for her years of service at the Centre. The Board and Centre staff say they wish Sue the best of luck in her retirement. The Waste Management Board and Centre staff add that they are looking forward to working with Laurie in her new role.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray