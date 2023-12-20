New Interim Fire Chief appointed in Rideau Lakes

The Township of Rideau Lakes says they are pleased to announce that Mark McFalls will be appointed as Interim Fire Chief on January 2nd, 2024.

With over 15 years in Fire Services, McFalls has worked with Rideau Lakes since 2019 in the positions of Deputy Fire Chief, Fire Consultant and Training Consultant. Previous experience with neighbouring municipalities includes Assistant Fire Chief, Assistant Lieutenant, Fire Prevention Officer and Firefighter.

The local fire department says, effective immediately, McFalls will shadow the current Interim Fire Chief Andy Moore, who will be moving into the role of Assistant Fire Chief of Prevention and Training at the Town of Perth. The fire department says that Moore has been an integral part of the Fire Services Team at Rideau Lakes, and his colleagues at the Township congratulate him on his success, as Moore will be closer to home and family.

The search for a new Fire Chief for the Township of Rideau Lakes is currently underway, with the expectation that the position will be filled early next year. In the Interim, McFalls will be responsible for directing the operation, maintenance, control and repair of all firefighting equipment and other department property, while maintaining accurate records, and liaising with representatives of neighbouring fire departments to ensure the continuation of adequate mutual aid agreements are developed to mitigate major emergency incidents.

Mayor Arie Hoogenboom expressed, "On behalf of the Township, we are pleased to welcome Mark McFalls as Interim Fire Chief, and to advise that there will be uninterrupted service to the residents of Rideau Lakes."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray.