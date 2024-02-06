New Parks and Facilities manager appointed in Rideau Lakes Twp.

The Township of Rideau Lakes says they are pleased to announce that Steve Holmes has been selected to fill the position of Manager of Parks and Facilities, starting on February 20th, 2024.

Holmes worked with the Upper Canada District School Board for 17 years as a Project Manager in the Design & Construction Department. During this time, he completed over $118 million in construction projects consisting of new schools, additions, renovations, and civil work.

Rideau Lakes Mayor, Arie Hoogenboom, said "Holmes comes to his new position having successfully managed several capital projects - and is now poised to seamlessly take on the tasks at hand."

The Township says that a career highlight for Holmes was obtaining LEED Silver certification at the new Bridgewood Public School in Cornwall. The challenge was to strategically locate the new school without harming protected butternut trees on the property. Holmes succeeded while also celebrating the distinctive tree species by incorporating a walking path and outdoor learning shelter on site.

With an interest in heritage preservation and innovation, Holmes opted to relocate exterior stonework from the original Kemptville High School into the new school, while building the football field with a traditional grass surface that could be transformed into a turf surface.

Municipal work history includes Chief Building Official for the Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley Township and Inspection Officer with the City of Brockville.

After graduating from Loyalist College in the Construction Engineering Technician program, Holmes started out as a Construction Superintendent in Napanee and in Kingston building new homes.

Holding the designation of Certified Technician (C. Tech) with the Ontario Association of Engineering Technicians and Technologists, Holmes also has qualifications with the MMAH from his years as a building inspector.

The Township of Rideau Lakes says they are extending a warm welcome to Steve Holmes as a new member of the management team.

