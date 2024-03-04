New Student Trustees elected for UCDSB Student Senate

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) Student Senate held its annual Student Trustee Election on Monday, February 26th and elected Maheen Riaz from Brockville Collegiate Institute and Annika Squires from Thousand Islands Secondary School as the 2024-25 Student Trustees. Riaz will also serve as Chair of the Student Senate and Squires as Vice-Chair of the Student Senate.

This year there were nine candidates from across the UCDSB competing for the role of Student Trustee. Elections were held over Microsoft Teams, during a Student Senate meeting.

Student Senate represents each secondary school in the UCDSB, including TR Leger School of Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education, with each school having two representatives on the Student Senate, and representation from the Indigenous Leadership Program (iLead) and Akwesasne.

UCDSB explains that each candidate had the opportunity to address the Student Senate, presenting their objectives and vision for their term. Speeches were followed by a question-and-answer session and a secret ballot vote.

Riaz is passionate about bringing a voice of inclusivity and unity to the school board. "My main focus for the fall will be to focus on diversity and inclusion, as well as implement programs or events that bring many different schools from across the board together to bond with a variety of people and spread our social circles. I'm a huge believer that meeting new people can improve you as a person as you expand your mindset and are open to the opinions of others," she says, adding, "I hope to achieve an environment where everyone feels comfortable and confident and walk away knowing that I improved the situations of students. Alongside of my fellow Trustee, we will strive to provide resources and assist students who are struggling and provide them with comfort and show them that we not only relate to them, but we are doing our best to help them."

"My focus for the fall will be helping students with learning disabilities," says Squires, who is eager to help her fellow students achieve their full potential. "I really would like to focus on the students who go unnoticed, the quiet strugglers. Students like me who do not allow their disability to own them but to learn to work with it and gain the supports that are out there."

The UCDSB Board of Trustees says they are delighted to begin working alongside the new student representatives.

"As we welcome the newly elected student trustees, I am excited for the fresh perspectives, energy, and dedication they will bring," says UCDSB Chair Jamie Schoular. "Student Trustees ensure that the actions we take at the board table are in line with what is best for students. Their voice matters and I am excited to continue collaborating with these new students."

The Student Trustees participate in regular UCDSB Board of Trustees Meetings, offering succinct reports to the Board. They also assume the roles of Chair and Vice-Chair of the Student Senate. They are given the opportunity to attend conferences organized by the Ontario Student Trustee Association (OSTA-AECO). The term of the incoming Student Trustees runs from August 1st, 2024 to July 31st, 2025. Upon completion of their team, each Student Trustee receives $2,500.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray