New Township CAO welcomed in Rideau Lakes

The Township of Rideau Lakes has announced that Shellee Fournier, Ec.D. CMO, Dipl. M.A. has been selected for the position of Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), beginning January 8th, 2024.

In a release to media, the Township explains that Fournier comes to Rideau Lakes from the Town of Gananoque, where she has served as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Deputy Clerk and Human Resources Manager since 2015. In the role of CAO, Fournier led the Council and the community through the Strategic Planning process and its implementation, and was responsible for 100 staff members (unionized and non-unionized), departments reporting to the CAO and the overall operating budget for the Town.

In addition to this most recent work experience, Fournier was previously the Director of Community Services for the Town of Perth from 2000 to 2015. Her responsibilities included Parks and Recreation, Corporate Communications, Economic Development, Heritage and Culture, with a staff of 30.

Rideau Lakes officials continue, adding that over her 24 years in municipal government, Fournier completed the Municipal Law Program, the Municipal Accounting and Finance Program, and certifications in Employment Law and Human Resources as well as the Municipal Administration Program. She has been awarded a Diploma in Municipal Administration (DMA), earned a professional designation in Economic Development awarded by the Economic Developers Association of Canada (EDAC) and was designated a Certified Municipal Officer (CMO) through the Association of Municipalities of Clerks and Treasurers of Ontario.

Scheduled to start her new role with Rideau Lakes early next year, officials say Fournier will be responsible for the management of daily administrative operations, input towards current and long-range planning for the municipality, departmental goals, and will collaborate on policy implementation and oversee resource allocation to ensure smooth operations.

Mayor Arie Hoogenboom expressed that, "On behalf of the Township, we are pleased to welcome Shellee Fournier to her new role, and to the working relationship between Council, Senior Management and the community of Rideau Lakes."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

