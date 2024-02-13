Nine criminal charges laid OPP respond to multiple break-and-enter reports
The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid several charges against a Pembroke resident after multiple incidents of mischief and breaking and entering on February 10th, 2024.
UOV OPP explained that they began investigating a break, enter, and theft that happened at a business in the 500 block of Boundary Road East in the early morning hours of February 10th, 2024. Police say in that case a quantity of cash was stolen.
Then, a separate incident involving an attempted break-and-enter at a business in the 0-100 block of Pembroke Street West was also reported on February 10th, 2024. In that incident the business sustained damage but the individual did not get inside.
As a result of the investigation, 23-year-old Braden Baumhour was arrested and charged with the following criminal offences:
- Break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence
- Mischief under $5000 (Two counts)
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Theft under $5000
- Breach of probation (Four counts)
OPP says the accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody until their next appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
