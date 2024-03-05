No foul play suspected as OPP investigate deceased man in Pembroke, Ont. parking lot

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are investigating a death in the City of Pembroke.

OPP explained that officers were called to a parking lot adjacent to Nelson Street shortly after 9:00 a.m. on March 2nd, 2024, where a 31-year-old male from Pembroke had been located deceased. While the cause of death has not yet been confirmed, OPP says that foul play is not suspected, and investigators believe there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is being conducted with the assistance of the UOV OPP Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Service, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray