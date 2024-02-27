Nominations open for 2024 OVTA Tourism Awards

The Ottawa Valley Tourist Association has launched the 2024 Tourism Awards which recognise and honour tourism champions across the Ottawa Valley. The Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards are presented annually by the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association (OVTA) to individuals, businesses, and events that recognize the importance of working together for the growth of the local tourism industry, as well as offering exceptional visitor experiences.

Award nominations are now being accepted in the following categories:

- Tourism Champion

- Business/Organization of the Year

- Event of the Year

- Sustainability Champion

- Tourism Marketing

- New Tourism Product

Meghan James, Co-Chair of the Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards, says, "After doubling the number of tourism awards available in 2023, we are looking forward to another successful year of nominations."

Members of the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association can self-nominate or nominate other member businesses and individuals for the awards. The winners will be announced at the OVTA's Annual General Meeting and Tourism Conference on April 16th at the myFM Centre in Renfrew. The event is taking place during National Tourism Week, a social media campaign by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada which highlights the pivotal role of tourism in Canada.

Nominations can be completed online at https://www.ottawavalley.travel/industry/. Last year's winners, all award descriptions and eligibility criteria are listed there as well.

"OVTA members can self-nominate as well and we encourage them to do so," added Chris Hinsperger, Ottawa Valley Tourism Award Co-Chair.

The OVTA is the official destination marketing organization for the Upper Ottawa Valley and represents close to 300 tourism businesses, comprised of attractions and events, accommodations, dining and retail establishments, food producers, rafting companies and outfitters, artists and galleries, as well as media and industry suppliers. The OVTA is supported by the County of Renfrew, Renfrew County municipalities and the City of Pembroke.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray