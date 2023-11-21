Residents are being asked if a healthcare provider at Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) has provided excellent patient and family-centred care recently. KHSC says now is the chance to nominate them for an Exceptional Healer Award.

The Exceptional Healer: Patient- and Family-Centred Care Excellence Award, is presented to two healthcare professionals at KHSC each year who demonstrate the core concepts of patient and family-centred care in exceptional ways while providing direct care. The award was launched in 2017 and is a Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC) initiative.

"Each year the award recognizes excellence by a physician, nurse and/or allied health professional at KHSC who demonstrates the core concepts of dignity and respect, information sharing, participation and collaboration," says Patti Cox, co-chair of the KHSC PFAC.

"We invite patients, family members and staff to nominate doctors, nurses and allied health professionals such as physiotherapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, social workers, and dietitians who are innovative in their approaches to patient care and who demonstrate an exceptional bedside manner that includes being approachable, empathetic, collaborative and respectful," says Sue Bedell, co-chair of the KHSC PFAC and founder of the awards. "Although all staff at KHSC live these values, Exceptional Healer nominees create an excellent patient care experience over and above the norm that clearly models these values."

The deadline to submit nominations is Monday, March 4th, 2024. Nomination forms are available online at www.kingstonhsc.ca/news.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray