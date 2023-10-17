The YMCA of Eastern Ontario is looking to shine a light on people in the local communities who do good and create positive spaces, at home or abroad. They are calling on residents to nominate someone for the Y's 2023 Peace Medal.

Each year, the YMCA of Eastern Ontario and YMCAs across Canada celebrate peace in the community and reflect on the peace-building work that happens all year both inside and outside the YMCA.

During this annual event, YMCAs celebrate acts of peace by recognizing individuals and groups who, without any special resources, status, wealth or position, have demonstrated a commitment to building peace within their community or communities elsewhere in the world. Organizers explain that peace-building is core to the YMCA's commitment to strengthening the foundation of healthy communities and part of the YMCA of Eastern Ontario's year-round programs.

Starting on November 26th, this year's theme is "Do good. Build peace," YMCA Peace Week 2023 focuses on celebrating people who do good in communities here or around the world. During YMCA Peace Week, they are encouraging Canadians to ask themselves how they can bring change to their communities.

"It's important that we work together to create peaceful communities where everyone feels that they belong," says Rob Adams, CEO, of the YMCA of Eastern Ontario. "By celebrating YMCA Peace Week together, we are taking a stand and creating the future we want for our community, country and world."

"We all have opportunities each day to choose to act for peace. They may be small actions, but they make a big difference and create a ripple effect across our region. By sharing our message of peace, kindness and optimism, we hope to inspire others to become engaged in positive actions," says Adams.

A special highlight of this week is the presentation of one or more YMCA Peace Medals to an individual or group who contributes to community wellbeing, whether that community is at the local, national, or global level.

Adams added, "We are seeking nominations of individuals or groups who are doing great things. There is very positive work being done by local people at home and abroad, and we hope to shine a light on these wonderful volunteers."

This year's medals will be presented to the honorees at the end of November. There are two categories, one for youth and one for adults. The deadline to submit nominations is November 20th.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

