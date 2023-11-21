O'Brien St. road closure extended for infrastructure works

The City of Pembroke is extending the road closure of O'Brien Street between Melton Street and Bell Street. The construction work being done there has been ongoing since Monday, November 6th, 2023 and will continue until the end of the month on November 30th, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

The City says this is to facilitate infrastructure work being done. While this is ongoing, there will be no access on or off O'Brien Street at Bell Street. The City adds that detours should already be in place in the area.

Drivers are asked to respect the posted construction signage. The City also encourages the travelling public to use alternative routes when possible.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray