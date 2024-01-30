Official swear-in ceremony for Kingston Police Chief Scott Fraser

The Kingston Police and the Kingston Police Services Board say they are pleased to announce that Chief Scott Fraser will be officially sworn in at a Special Sitting of the Superior Court of Justice, with the Honourable Justice Mew presiding on January 31st, 2024.

Fraser began his career in policing in Vancouver in 1991 and joined the Brockville Police in 1998. In his 23 years there, Fraser served as a breathalyzer technician, mountain bike officer, intelligence/drug officer, Sergeant in charge of Criminal Investigations and Inspector in charge of Operations and Support Services, before becoming Chief of Police. He has lectured at the Canadian Police College and served as syndicate leader within the Canadian Police College Drug Investigative Techniques Program numerous times.

Fraser joined the Kingston Police Force on October 4th, 2021, as Deputy Chief and was appointed Acting Chief on January 1st, 2023.

Fraser, age 53, from Carleton Place, Ontario holds a diploma in Police Foundations from Sir Sandford Fleming College, a certificate in Police Administration from Dalhousie University, and a certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia. In June 2006, Fraser attended the 226th session of the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia, the only Canadian among 250 attendees for the 10-week course.

In his decades of service, Fraser has been awarded the Police Exemplary Service Medal, a medal issued under the Canadian Honours System to recognize loyal and exemplary service to law enforcement. He is also the recipient of the Colin T. Millar Award for sustained commitment to leadership, innovation, and community service in Canada and the Chief Edward F. Moore Award for Integrity, Ethics, and Professionalism in Law Enforcement from the New York/Eastern Canada Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates.

Scott has been married for 27 years to Katie and has two children, Karling and Zachary, both of whom are police officers.

Board Chair, Jarrod Stearns will introduce Chief of Police, Scott Fraser at this public ceremony. The event commences at 4:00 p.m. and members of the media and the public are cordially invited to attend.

