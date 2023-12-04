The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Organized Crime Towing and Auto Theft Team (OCTATT) says they have arrested one individual and seized a Ford F-350 Super Duty tow truck in relation to the false modification of a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), through a process that is commonly referred to as "re-vinning."

OPP explained that during a traffic stop in November, it was identified that the vehicle being operated did not match the description associated with the VIN. As a result, on November 22nd, 2023, OPP said members of OCTATT executed two search warrants. One was at a residence on Island Road in Martintown. The other was at a business on Headline Road in Cornwall.

As a result, 36-year-old Martintown resident Corey Brisebois was arrested and charged with fraudulent concealment, contrary to section 341 of the Criminal Code. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on December 19th, 2023.

This investigation was supported by several areas of the OPP including East Region Intelligence, the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Community Street Crime Unit and SD&G frontline officers.

OPP says any illegal or suspicious activity is seen, call the OPP's non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or call 9-1-1 in case of an emergency. Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers to provide an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

