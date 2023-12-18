The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) 2023 Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign commenced on November 16th, 2023, and will continue until January 1st, 2024. OPP says during the fourth week of the campaign from December 7th to December 13th, 2023, officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the OPP conducted 13 RIDE checks throughout the detachment area.

During the RIDE checks, OPP says drivers were found to be in full compliance with the law and no impaired driving or over 80mg charges were reported as a result of the RIDE campaign. However, despite the compliance at the RIDE checks, UOV OPP officers charged one driver with impaired driving-related offences during the week.

This began on the morning of November 11th, 2023 when officers responded to a family dispute in Whitewater Region. One of the involved individuals was stopped after starting to drive away. As part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of this incident, a 50-year-old from Quebec was charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) offences:

- Operation while impaired by alcohol

- Obstructing a peace officer

- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

- Theft under $5000

- Mischief under $5000

- Assault causing bodily harm - choke, suffocate or strangle

OPP says the accused's name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, who is a family member. The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on December 12th, 2023, and also required to attend the UOV OPP Pembroke Detachment on December 10th, 2023, for fingerprinting pursuant to the Identifications of Criminals Act.

However, on December 10th, 2023, police encountered the accused in the parking lot of the UOV OPP Detachment. A Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the accused was taken into the detachment for further testing. Unmarked cigarettes and open alcohol were seized from the vehicle by police.

As a result of this investigation, the accused is further charged with the following CC, Liquour Licence Control Act (LLCA) and Tobacco Tax Act (TTA) offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

- Driving a motor vehicle with an unsealed container of liquor

- Possess unmarked cigarettes

OPP says the accused was released and is next scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 15th, 2024. The accused also had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray