One man arrested following stabbing incident in Downtown Brockville
Brockville Police Services has released information on a violent altercation that occurred on King Street that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police explain that on January 27th, 2024 around 1:15 a.m. Brockville Police officers received a call for a stabbing that had just occurred outside an establishment located on King Street West. Police along with EMS attended to the scene where a male victim was found suffering from a stab wound.
The victim was transported to the Kingston General Hospital by EMS where they said the victim was in stable condition.
Police were then able to identify the other individual involved in the stabbing who had initially fled the scene. A 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with this incident and is currently in custody awaiting a Bail hearing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective McArthur at 613-342-0127 Ext: 4218 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
