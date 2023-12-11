Operation HOHOHO, Santa Claus delivers teddy bears at KHSC

In the spirit of holiday giving, on December 8th, 2023, Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) and 1 Wing Headquarters once again partnered to orchestrate Operation HOHOHO, an annual event during the festive season in the Kingston community. Specially designed Teddy Bears were delivered to pediatric patients at KHSC as a heartfelt gesture of support this holiday season.

Continuing the cherished tradition, 47 Teddy Bears, purchased through the dedicated fundraising efforts of the Headquarters' staff, were delivered to the hospital with compassion and whimsy. Due to the weather, organizers explained that the helicopter could not fly, so Santa Claus, accompanied by his team of elves, arrived via G Wagon (Light Utility Vehicle Wheeled). They circled the helipad, then Santa and his elves exited the vehicle, waved to all the children looking out the windows of the pediatric unit and proceeded to go inside to visit and deliver gifts.

Event organizers explain that this special touch allowed the patients to watch Santa and his elves from the safety and comfort of their own rooms. The entire experience serves as a heartwarming reminder of the power of community and compassion during the holiday season.

"Every year, Op HOHOHO remains a cherished tradition for 1 Wing's members. We look forward to this event as it allows us to come together with the community. Through our joint efforts, in close collaboration with Kingston Health Sciences Center, we create a positive impact on the children and their families, brightening their days and leaving a lasting impression. These small acts of kindness bring comfort to young hearts in their time of need, reminding them that they are never alone in their journey to recovery," said Lieutenant-Colonel Joel Maley, 1 Wing Headquarters Commanding Officer.

"Project HoHoHo brings the spirit of the holidays to children who are missing out on activities at home. It allows them and their families to build lasting good memories of a challenging time in their lives. The magic this event brings is felt by the staff, patients, and families within pediatrics and the entire organization," said Erika Kooi, program manager of Pediatrics, NICU and Child Life at KHSC.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

