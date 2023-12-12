Opioid impact prompts state of emergency in Pikwakanagan, OPP offers support
The Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation have declared a State of Emergency. They say this is in response to the increasing number of opioid-related harms affecting the community and its members.
Ontario Provincia Police say that as a result, the public may experience an increased police presence in nearby communities to help stem the tide of illicit drugs flowing into Pikwakanagan and the surrounding area.
OPP explained that they will continue to support Pikwakanagan in their response to the declaration of emergency. The OPP continues to support public safety and community well-being through a proactive and integrated approach with its policing, judicial and Indigenous community partners.
Anyone with information regarding illicit drugs in the region should contact the OPP or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
