OPP ask for assistance investigating several break-and-enters in Bonnechere Valley, Twp.
The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating break-and-enters to several outbuildings in the area.
Police explain that they responded to this report around 2:00 p.m. on October 30th, 2023. OPP says the report stated there were break-and-enters at several outbuildings on Silver Lake Road, in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
In this break-and-enter, multiple items were reported stolen which included fishing gear, an Evinrude outboard motor and Husqvarna chainsaws. Police believe the theft to have occurred sometime between October 15th, 2023 and October 20th, 2023.
Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
