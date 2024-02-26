The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has called off its search for the source of emergency flares, seen in the Palmer Rapids area, west of Renfrew.

OPP explained that a resident of the Township of Madawaska Valley called the Killaloe OPP on February 25th, 2024, around 12:30 a.m. to report seeing a flare in the Palmer Rapids area. An officer who responded reported seeing a second flare in the same area. Police explain that the identified area has numerous homes and cottages.

The OPP conducted an extensive check in the area, including cottages and residences. An OPP helicopter, OPP Emergency Response Team members and Killaloe Detachment officers also conducted a search.

There have been no reports of missing people or anyone in distress in the area and CFB Petawawa reports that its members were not in the area for any flare training.

However, on the morning of February 26th, 2024 OPP released a statement saying they are now confident that someone in the area set off the flares for non-emergency reasons.

Anyone with information, or anyone who ignited emergency flares in the Palmer Rapids area Saturday night, should call the Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray