OPP charged two impaired drivers in two days in Russell County

Members of the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have arrested two motorists for impaired driving after responding to two separate collisions in two days.

The first incident occurred on November 10th, 2023 around 3:30 a.m. Officers say they responded to a single-vehicle collision on Boundary Road in Russell Township. OPP says there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

During the investigation, the officer at the scene utilized an Approved Screening Device (ASD). As a result, the driver, 35-year-old Nevin Lund from Russell, Ontario was arrested and transported to detachment for further testing. They are facing the following charges:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

Then, only one day later around 9:15 p.m. on November 11th, 2023, officers say they responded to another single-vehicle collision. This crash happened on Rocky Hill Road in The Nation Municipality. Police say no one sustained injuries in the collision.

However, the driver in this case, 30-year-old Sean Forrest from Crysler, Ontario was tested. The investigation resulted in the driver being arrested and charged with the following offence:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

As a result of these incidents, the motorists received a 90-day driver's license suspension, and the vehicles were also impounded for seven days. OPP says the accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

