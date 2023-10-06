OPP continues mischief investigation in Downtown Pembroke following second incident

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are continuing to investigate acts of criminal mischief in the City's downtown core. Police say this comes after a second business, located in the 200 block of Pembroke Street West, has reported damage after electrical wires to the business were cut on September 28th, 2023.

Police say they began the initial investigation after propane lines were cut and an attempt to start a fire in a recycling container occurred at a business in the 0-100 block of Pembroke Street West on the morning of September 30th, 2023.

In their most recent release to the media, police say they believe these incidents are related and the UOV OPP has identified a person of interest. The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the OPP's Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray