OPP continues search for missing Carleton Place resident
The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public's help to locate a missing person from Carleton Place.
OPP says that the missing person, a 52-year-old named Mathew was last seen on Thursday, January 18th, 2024 on Grant Street, near Coleman Street in Carleton Place.
Police say that family, friends, and local police are concerned for Mathew's well-being. He is described as:
- 5'11" (180 cm)
- 150 lbs (68 kg)
- Blonde hair and blue eyes
- Was believed to be wearing a brown leather jacket, blue jeans and black running shoes.
Anyone who has seen Mathew, or has any information about his whereabouts, call Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Renfrew County officials talk rural challenges at 2024 ROMA ConferenceThe 2024 Rural Ontario Municipal Association Conference took place in Toronto from January 21st to 23rd and County of Renfrew officials were in attendance talking with several ministries on issues being faced locally.
-
Assault, threat charges laid following intimate partner violence in Madawaska Valley Twp.A 52-year-old from Madawaska Valley Township is facing criminal domestic charges after the OPP recently responded to an Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) incident. Charges were laid for assault and threats.
-
Catch The Ace week 2 winner pots over $3K through Pembroke Regional HospitalThe Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle winner for Week #2 with the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation was announced. Brad Laforce took home the weekly pot amount of $3,211.
-
18-year-old charged on arrest warrant following physical altercationAn 18-year-old has been charged by Brockville Police are engaging in a dispute and breaking his bail conditions by being outside while under the influence of alcohol. Various weapons were also seized.
-
Housing and LTC among Warden's top priorities at ROMA 2024 ConferenceThe Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) 2024 Conference took place from January 21st to 23rd and the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus joined over 2,000 rural municipal colleagues to talk rural issues.
-
Unidentified theif caught stealing from multiple downtown retail storeAfter a series of thefts from downtown retail stores in Kingston, the police are asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who store various merchandise and ignored the store's staff.
-
Official swear-in ceremony for Kingston Police Chief Scott FraserChief Scott Fraser will be officially sworn in at a Special Sitting of the Superior Court of Justice on January 31st, 2024. Fraser joined the Kingston Police Force on October 4th, 2021after decades of service.
-
Kingston Police look to identify alcohol theif at downtown LCBOPolice in Kingston are looking for help from the public to identify an alcohol thief who entered an LCBO in Kingston's downtown concealed items and left the store, disregarding calls from the store employees.
-
2024 budget approved by Renfrew County CouncilLed by Warden Peter Emon and Councillor Jennifer Murphy, Renfrew County Council has approved its 2024 budget. Officials say that the County of Renfrew remains focused on today and the future.