OPP continues search for missing Carleton Place resident

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public's help to locate a missing person from Carleton Place.

OPP says that the missing person, a 52-year-old named Mathew was last seen on Thursday, January 18th, 2024 on Grant Street, near Coleman Street in Carleton Place.

Police say that family, friends, and local police are concerned for Mathew's well-being. He is described as:

- 5'11" (180 cm)

- 150 lbs (68 kg)

- Blonde hair and blue eyes

- Was believed to be wearing a brown leather jacket, blue jeans and black running shoes.

Anyone who has seen Mathew, or has any information about his whereabouts, call Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

