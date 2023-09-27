OPP continues warning the public after individual reported losing over $15K to fraud phone call
The Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they would like to remind everyone to be cautious of any request for money or information from phone calls, emails, or text messages.
Officers from OPP say they received a report recently where an individual reported losing over $15,000 to a bank investigator fraud. In this case, the victim stated they received a call from someone claiming to be with their bank's fraud department. The investigator claimed that the suspect's identity had been compromised and that the suspect was an internal bank employee. The suspect then directed the victim to deposit over $15,000 into a Bitcoin Teller Machine.
OPP says with certainty that banks, police, or government agencies will never ask for cryptocurrency. Adding that people can stay safe online by following these tips:
- Pump the brakes and ask more questions.
- Ask for credentials.
- Listen to the inner voice that says "this does not sound right".
- Be wary of any request for cash or cryptocurrency.
- Be cautious of the sense of urgency.
- Never provide remote computer access.
- Do not assume phone numbers appearing on caller display are accurate.
OPP adds that people need to remember legitimate agencies will never pressure people for information over the phone or demand money immediately.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
OPP report no suspicious activity after investigating reported firearm at a school in ArnpriorOntario Provincial Police in Renfrew acted swiftly on September 26th, on a reported individual who was in possession of a gun at a school in Arnprior. OPP says after extensive searches officers did not locate a firearm or suspicious activity.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after two-vehicle collision in Admaston-Bromley Twp.A 22-year-old from Whitewater Region is facing impaired driving charges after Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police investigated a two-vehicle collision in Admaston-Bromley Township.
-
22-year-old arrested causing disturbance, obstructing police during crash investigationA 22-year-old man is facing charges of obstructing police and causing is disturbance after he attended the scene of a car crash as acted erratically, making threats and berraiding officers.
-
Brockville Police swiftly crack the case of tools stolen from Black and Decker buildingA 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged after Brockville Police investigated a break-and-enter at a building on Central Ave. Overnight on September 22nd tools were stolen from the building, the night of September 23rd an arrest was made.
-
Impaired driver charged after OPP traffic stop on Hwy. 401A 66-year-old driver from Anjou, Quebec has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over on Highway 401 in the South Stormont Township, after a traffic act violation, the driver was tested and charged with impaired driving.
-
Local individual arrested, charged with assault and resisting arrestA 38-year-old local individual has been arrested and charged after Kingston Police officers responded to an assault that took place in the area of Montreal Street and John Counter Boulevard. The accused resisted arrest, assaulting an officer in the process.
-
KHSC hosting webinar for parents ahead of respiratory virus seasonOn October 3rd, 2023, the Kingston Health Sciences Centre will be hosting a free online webinar for parents and guardians, giving information about how to care for children with symptoms of respiratory illness.
-
Return of County of Renfrew Warden's Golf Tournament raises $4,500The 16th annual Renfrew County Warden's Golf Tournament took place at the Dragonfly Golf Links. Funds raised from the charity event totaled $4,500 for the 2023 Ontario Winter Games Legacy and the newly created Housing and Homelessness Fund.
-
Taste of the Valley continuing in Deep River this weekendTaste of the Valley comes to Deep River on Saturday, September 30th, running from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Deep River Town Hall parking lot, located at 100 Deep River Road, featuring over 55 vendors at the fall market.