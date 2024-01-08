OPP detail four impaired drivers charged following collisions, traffic stops on local roads

Members of the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have detailed the incidents after officers arrested four motorists for impaired driving in just a few days.

First, on December 22nd, 2023, shortly after 8:15 p.m., officers say they responded to a two-vehicle collision on Topaze Crescent in Rockland, Ontario, where a driver was arrested. There were no injuries as a result of the crash. However, the driver, 22-year-old McKenzie Hart from Rockland, was tested and subsequently arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Failure to remain

Then, one day later on December 23rd, 2023 around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person complaint on Bellefeuille Street in Limoges, Ontario. During the investigation, the driver left the scene but was located shortly after by police and refused to comply with the officer's breath demand. The driver in question, 26-year-old Mikaela Melkert from Crysler, Ontario was charged with failing to comply with a demand.

On December 24th, 2023, at approximately 1:15 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for an HTA offence on St-Guillaume Road in Russell Township, Ontario. During the investigation, the driver, 49-year-old Embrun resident Justin Nturanyenabo, was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing. They were charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Dangerous operation

Finally, just after Christmas, on December 26th, 2023, shortly before 10:45 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for an HTA offence on St-Guillaume Road in Russell Township. In that case, the driver, 35-year-old Eric Cousineau, from Pointe-Claire, Quebec refused to comply with the officer's breath demand. After an investigation, they were charged with the following offences:

- Failure or refusal to comply with a demand

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

The motorists received a 90-day driver's license suspension, and the vehicles were also impounded for seven days. The accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray