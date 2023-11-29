The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Smiths Falls Police Service (SFPS) are urging those with information regarding two missing people to contact investigators.

OPP explained that the investigations into the disappearances of Lawrence Bertrim and Robbie Thomson remain active and ongoing. They say teams of investigators from the OPP and SFPS, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, continue to follow up on any potential leads that are provided. In a release to the media, OPP added that they "cannot speculate on any potential connection between these cases."

That comment comes as investigators from both services are expressing their concern about the rumours, misinformation and disinformation being spread. They say rumours can cause delays in the investigation.

"We continue to hear stories about disturbing details, but no one has come forward to investigators with any first-hand information. Rumours are not evidence and cannot be used in court," said OPP Detective Inspectors Jennifer Patton and Daniel Levert.

"Public safety is our priority. These are individual investigations, however, investigators from each case speak regularly with each other to make sure nothing is missed. Smiths Falls PS investigators continue to work diligently for the families and the community to find answers to these cases. Rumours don't help. If you know something, please call the tip lines or Crime Stoppers," comments Smiths Falls PS Deputy Chief Jodi Empey.

To address this, dedicated tip lines are being issued to ensure information gets directly to detectives assigned to these missing person cases. If someone has any first-hand information, even if it seems insignificant, investigators say they want to hear it.

For Robbie Thomson: 1-855-677-4636

For Lawrence Bertrim: 1-844-677-9404

If you have first-hand information but would like to remain anonymous, contact Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or file an anonymous report on the Crime Stoppers website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

