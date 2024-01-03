Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers across the East Region are reporting that they conducted over 1500 Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) programs between November 16th, 2023 and January 1st, 2024.

Initial results from the OPP are showing that officers arrested and charged 134 people with Impaired Driving, while another 37 motorists were issued Administrative Drivers Licence Suspensions after registering in the warning range on the approved roadside screening device.

"Impaired drivers are a danger to everyone on the roads, including themselves, their passengers, other drivers and even pedestrians," said Inspector Walid Kandar, OPP's East Region Traffic and Marine Manager.

OPP added that RIDE programs can happen anywhere anytime, not just during the holiday season. "If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 9-1-1."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

