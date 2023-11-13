OPP investigate body found in water near Pakenham, Ont.

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are investigating after a body was located near Pakenham.

OPP explained that they received this report on November 12th, 2023 around noon. The call to police stated that a woman's body was found in a body of water near Pakenham. As of an OPP report on November 12th, the identity of the individual is not yet known, and OPP says no further information can be released at this time.

Members of the Lanark County Detachment, The Lanark County Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services are continuing to investigate, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray