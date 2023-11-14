OPP investigate items stolen from car parked on Hwy.401 at ONroute

The Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for a theft from a vehicle in Loyalist Township.

The initial report came into the OPP on November 5th, 2023 around 7:40 p.m. Police say officers responded to the reported theft from a vehicle that occurred at the ONroute on Hwy 401 westbound just west of county road 4.

OPP explained that the vehicle occupants parked their car and entered the ONroute. When they returned a short time later someone had smashed the rear window of their vehicle and stolen numerous items. Police add that the victim's vehicle was a grey Honda Pilot.

Police are seeking the public's assistance and ask that if you or someone you know has information concerning this theft contact the Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or online at Crimestoppers.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray