OPP investigate projectiles that cracked the window of a home on Trafalgar Road

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are currently investigating after a window at a residence was struck by projectiles and cracked.

Police say this happened on November 16th, 2023 around 6:15 p.m. Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of Trafalgar Road after projectiles, potentially from an airsoft or pellet-style gun, OPP say the objects struck and cracked a window at the home. Police add that no one was injured and the projectiles did not enter the interior of the dwelling.

OPP says the investigation is continuing with the assistance of an OPP Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCO). Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray