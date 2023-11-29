OPP investigating kayak theft from cottage in Killaloe Twp.

Police are asking local residents to keep on the lookout for a large and colourful kayak that was recently stolen from a cottage.

On November 22nd, 2023, just before 12:30 p.m., officers from the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they responded to a report of a theft from a cottage on Wannamaker Road, in the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan.

OPP says sometime between October 11th and November 11th, 2023, an unknown person or multiple people, removed the moulded plastic kayak from the property. OPP describes the kayak as 11 feet long and is green, blue and white in colour.

Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray