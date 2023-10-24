OPP investigating two suspicious fires in Napanee, seeking video and witnesses

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing their investigation into two suspicious fires in the area.

OPP explained that on October 23rd, 2023 around 2:30 a.m., officers, along with the Greater Napanee Fire Department, responded to a report of a structure fire on York Street in Greater Napanee. OPP said no one was injured in the fire however the building was heavily damaged. Police closed York Street North of Bridge and Thomas St west of Simcoe while the fire was being extinguished. Residents in the area were notified of the fire and recommended to leave as a precaution.

Also in the early morning hours, L&A County OPP and the Stone Mills Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a residence in Stone Mills Township. OPP says again, no one was injured in this fire either.

An investigation is ongoing by the L&A County OPP in conjunction with the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal. It has been learned that the initial fire was at the Lennox Agricultural Memorial Community Centre and the second fire was at the home of Carol McKinley, Lennox Agricultural Society president.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives in the area of the agricultural building and who may have home surveillance cameras or Dash camera video to upload a copy of their footage taken between 1:30 and 3:00 AM this morning (23rd October 2023) using the following secure evidence submission portal:

https://bit.ly/napanee_agbuilding_fire

Police are seeking the public's assistance and ask that if someone has information concerning the fires to contact the Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or online at Crimestoppers.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray