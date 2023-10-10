OPP investigating up to four thousand hay bails lost in massive agricultural fire

The Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are investigating a fire that occurred near the village of Tweed several weeks ago.

OPP explained that officers responded to the fire on September 30th, 2023 around 3:45 a.m. at an agricultural property on Crookston Road, Central Hastings for a report of a large fire. Police say during the blaze, up to four thousand bails of hay were lost, as well as some farming equipment.

Investigators are looking to speak to the motorists who were seen in the area at the time of the fire as well as canvass any nearby residents who may have captured footage of vehicles on their doorbell and CCTV cameras.

The investigation is ongoing, and any person with information regarding this incident or the person(s) responsible is requested to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray