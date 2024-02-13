OPP look for suspicious person of interest following several similar encounters
Members of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspicious person observed at a local business.
OPP explained that on February 10th, 2024, just after 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person outside of a business on Commercial Court in Napanee. Officers responded to the scene and the person of interest was gone.
The lone person was observed on surveillance video driving to the business on possibly an e-bike. Police say nothing appeared damaged or stolen but OPP are looking to speak to the person as there have been multiple occurrences in the area.
Anyone that may recognize this person or e-bike, or has surveillance video of the incident is asked to contact L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
