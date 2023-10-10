OPP make arrest responding to break and enter in progress in Pembroke, officer assaulted
The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they have laid charges against a Laurentian Valley Township resident after a report of break and enter in progress at a residence in Pembroke.
OPP says this incident took place at approximately 4:00 a.m. on October 2nd, 2023, in the 800 block of Pembroke Street West. Officers took an individual into custody at the scene and drugs were seized. OPP added that during the arrest process police were assaulted, but no serious injuries were sustained.
As a result of the investigation, 42-year-old Andrew Stephen Stalkie was arrested and now faces the following charges:
- Break and enter a dwelling house - commit an indictable offence
- Mischief - destroys or damages property
- Assaulting a peace officer
- Assaulting with intent to resist arrest
- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine
OPP says the accused was released to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on November 2nd, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
