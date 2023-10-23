OPP remind residents to be cautious of who they let in their home, after concerning incident

After family members discovered two unknown "salesmen" in the residence of their elderly family members, the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they want to remind the area residents that before hearing a sales or fundraising pitch and opening the door to a salesperson or canvasser, please remember the following:

- Ask for photo ID and get the name of the person and the business/charity.

- Never share personal information (e.g., an electricity or gas bill).

- If you ask a salesperson to leave, they must leave right away. If you feel unsafe, call local police.

- Look at the company name on the salesperson's business card and promotional material and see if it matches the company name on the proposed contract.

OPP says that in this incident, the two individuals, who had managed to invite themselves in, left the residence when directed by family members. Police add that it is unclear what they were attempting to sell or what company they may have been working for.

Since 2018, Ontario has banned unsolicited, door-to-door sales of certain household appliances to better protect consumers from aggressive and misleading contracting at home.

Businesses will only be able to enter into a contract in the consumer's home if the consumer has contacted the business ahead of time and invited them into their home for the purpose of entering into a contract. Contracts that are in violation of the rules relating to door-to-door contract solicitation will be considered void, and consumers will be able to keep the goods and services with no obligations.

OPP says the rules apply to:

- Air cleaners

- Air conditioners

- Air purifiers

- Duct cleaning services

- Furnaces

- Water filters

- Water heaters

- Water purifiers

- Water softeners

- Water treatment devices

- Bundles of these goods and services

In addition, businesses will be required to keep a record of how contact with the consumer entering the contract was made, and all contracts signed in the home for these goods and services will also have a 10-day cooling-off period, allowing consumers to cancel the contract for any reason without penalty.

The OPP also encourages residents to be aware of a resource available to them from Consumer Protection Ontario www.ontario.ca/consumerprotection before they make important decisions like purchasing a home, hiring a contractor or home inspector, renting a water heater and other such transactions.

The Consumer Protection Ontario website also provides consumers with information on their rights when buying from a door-to-door salesperson and advice to avoid falling victim to shady or unethical contractors or salespeople.

In addition to their website, Consumer Protection Ontario may be reached by phone at 1-800-889-9768.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray