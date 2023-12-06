OPP remove man barricaded inside RV making death threats in Greater Napanee
Members of the Lennox & Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a person barricaded in a recreational vehicle on Dairy Road in Greater Napanee.
Information of this came to OPP around 12:40 p.m. on December 5th, 2023. The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and L&A County OPP officers attended the scene and made contact with the lone male.
OPP says the man had made previous comments that he had a rifle. Dairy Avenue was shut down to ensure the safety of the public. Then, at 1:00 p.m. police say that the officers were able to talk the man out of the RV and he was taken into custody without incident.
After searching the RV, the OPP said there was no gun located. Police add that the investigation is still ongoing. As a result of the incident, the man, 62-year-old Burton Irving from Kingston was charged for uttering death threats.
OPP says the accused was being held for a bail hearing.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
